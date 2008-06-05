Thursday Theater (June 5)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Our friend Floris at Blitz sent this clip over of one of the team riders from its Swedish distributor, Abbe Nyberg. Front pop, late hard? Should we just call it a Swedish Meatball?

Email footy to blair.alley@transworld.net. Quicktime only. Click here for photo and video submission instructions.