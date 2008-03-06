Thursday Theater (March 6)

March 6, 2008

Lee Osterholt puttin’ Lincoln, Nebraska back on the map with one hell of a nose manny. Filmed by Jordan Johnson from across the street at the Book Depository.

Email footy to blair.alley@transworld.net. Quicktime only. Click here for photo and video submission instructions.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS