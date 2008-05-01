Thursday Theater (May 1)

May 1, 2008

Our bro Mathias Hadwiger from Europe sent a little video update. Featured skaters from Vienna, Austria: Philipp Schuster, Daniel Spiegel, Donovan Hofbauer, Mathias Hadwiger, little Maxi Thienen, Fabian Michel, and Florian Erkinger

Song: Brian Jonestown Massacre–Nothing To Lose

Lookin’ good boys! Gonna have to come visit this summer.

