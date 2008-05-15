Thursday Theater (May 15)

May 15, 2008

Baltimore’s Best promo filmed and edited by: John Schissler. Featuring the skating of (in scattered order): Zach Eaton, Sean Powderly, Joey Fitzpatrick, Tony Massey, Gabe Diaz, Gary Smith, Rodney Jones, Gumbie, Brandon Silvius, Steve Batton, Chris Dziema, Pete Panciera, Paul Serdyuk, Dan Corrigan, Jeff Burke, Billy McFeely, Tom Geilfuss.

Email footy to blair.alley@transworld.net. Quicktime only. Click here for photo and video submission instructions.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS