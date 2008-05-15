Thursday Theater (May 15)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Baltimore’s Best promo filmed and edited by: John Schissler. Featuring the skating of (in scattered order): Zach Eaton, Sean Powderly, Joey Fitzpatrick, Tony Massey, Gabe Diaz, Gary Smith, Rodney Jones, Gumbie, Brandon Silvius, Steve Batton, Chris Dziema, Pete Panciera, Paul Serdyuk, Dan Corrigan, Jeff Burke, Billy McFeely, Tom Geilfuss.

Email footy to blair.alley@transworld.net. Quicktime only. Click here for photo and video submission instructions.