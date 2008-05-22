Thursday Theater (May 22)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joe Hook murdering that manny pad from the old G&S videos. Check his part in the Dayton, Ohio video Gem Class. Filmed and edited by Max Spang. Remember when Mark Heintzman skated that?!

Email footy to blair.alley@transworld.net. Quicktime only. Click here for photo and video submission instructions.