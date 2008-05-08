Thursday Theater (May 8)

Last night at The Berrics‘ premiere of Dudes, Dudes, Dudes, Mike Franklin came out of nowhere and challenged this massive rail to a death-drop duel. It was so ridiculous, the entire park stopped what they were doing to watch a grown man plunge to his death. Was he toasted on Pabst? Was he crazy? Who the f–k drops into a rail of that size??? Listen closely and you can hear Berra and Koston’s disbelief…