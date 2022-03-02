Tightbooth | In Focus

TIGHTBOOTH PRODUCTION presents
“IN FOCUS”
Directed & Edited : Shinpei Ueno
Cinematography by Shinpei Ueno, Naoya Morohashi, Shingo Ogura

Starring
Rio Morishige, Ayahiro Uratsuka, Ryuhei Kitazume, Rinku Konishi

