Tislam Smith, It Is What It Is

October 21, 2022 By

Tislam Smith tears up some Bay Area spots in this video, IT IS WHAT IT TIS. Filmed and edited by Israel Garcia II. Additional Filming by Shane Darnell and Marshall Manuel. Music by Big Hongry.

