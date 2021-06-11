Today Was Chill, Day 10

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The chillers cruise around campus before their big graduation from the streets. Chillers: Luke Gatewood, Keagen Crawford, Justin Williamson, Trent Wilson, Ryan Thompson. Video by @calvinmillar @lukiegstring @keagenccrawford @mojodrojo @breakbreadorplaydead @rthomp

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!