Today Was Chill, Day 10

June 11, 2021 By

The chillers cruise around campus before their big graduation from the streets.
Chillers: Luke Gatewood, Keagen Crawford, Justin Williamson, Trent Wilson, Ryan Thompson.
Video by @calvinmillar
@lukiegstring @keagenccrawford @mojodrojo
@breakbreadorplaydead @rthomp

LTG
Eufy_Floodlight_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS