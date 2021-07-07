Today Was Chill | Day 11

July 7, 2021 By

The chillers are back on campus for another cruise with some bump to can action, cops on the call, some Brooks & Dunn, and a reminder from a fan to clean up your spots when youʼre done with them.
Video: @calvinmillar
Chillers: Keagen Crawford, Trey Wade, Trent Wilson, Daniel Rozenberg, Marcus Guerrero, and. Milo Rubio.


