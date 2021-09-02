Today Was Chill | Day 12

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The chillers hit the courtyard for recess then break out to the streets for an after school sesh. Chillers: Trey Wade, Mauricio Rentaria, Ollie Aaro, Keagen Crawford, Ivan Santamaria, Daniel Rozenberg, Ben Havran, and Erik Ramirez.

