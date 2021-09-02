Today Was Chill | Day 12

September 2, 2021 By

The chillers hit the courtyard for recess then break out to the streets for an after school sesh.
Chillers: Trey Wade, Mauricio Rentaria, Ollie Aaro, Keagen Crawford, Ivan Santamaria, Daniel
Rozenberg, Ben Havran, and Erik Ramirez.

Video: @calvinmillar

chill Today Was Chill | Day 11
LTG
Immunity_Work_Ad_MJ_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS