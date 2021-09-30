Today Was Chill | Day 13

Garrett unlocks a fresh rail, a loading dock gets jumped, some chillers run a train, and some wheelers infest the city. Beware of the Wheelers!

Chillers: Garrett Young, Trey Wade, Dylan Jones, Mauricio Renteria, Cosmo Martinez, Reese Barton, Elijah Akerley.

Video: @calvinmillar

