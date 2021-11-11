Today Was Chill | Day 14

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s going down in Austin, Texas as the Chillers take the steeper path. Chillers: Roddie Frederik, Luke Gatewood, Jojo Williamson, Mauricio Renteria, Reese Barton, Trent Wilson, Mikey Whitehouse, Miguel Santiago, Trey Wade, Justin Reno, and Max Jang.

