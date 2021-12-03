Today Was Chill | Day 15

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There’s a new spot in town and all the chillers want a piece of the action. Chillers: Trey Wade, Travis Lewin, Dylan Jones, Mauricio Renteria, Erik Ramirez, Garrett Young, Trent Wilson, Max Taylor, Keagen Crawford, Roddie Frederik, Ari Santori, Jayson Bentley, Miguel Santiago, Alex Martinez, Caleb Ray, Max Jang, Dylan Wiggins. Video: @calvinmillar

