Today Was Chill | Day 16

January 7, 2022 By

The chillers hit the streets for some last chills of 2021.
Chillers – Steven Moreno, Miguel Santiago, Max Jang, Matthew Whipps, Mauricio Renteria, Garrett Young, Zac Switzer, Kyle King, Keagen Crawford, Trey Wade, Marcus Guerrero, Roddie Frederik, Cosmo Martinez, Alex Martinez, Caleb Ray, Max Taylor, Guru Khalsa, Ryan Thompson, Justin Heidemeyer.

