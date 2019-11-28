Today Was Chill, Day 2

November 28, 2019 By

The Austin, Texas Chillers do it again. Tag along for day two. Friendly cops, office workers, and pretty chill clips. Everything’s chiller in Texas, right?

Filmed and edited by Calvin Millar.

