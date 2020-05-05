Today Was Chill, Day 5

May 5, 2020 By

The sessions were chill, the homie daps were worry free, and there wasn’t a mask in sight. Take a look back to a some pre-tine Austin, Texas sessions that includes a mini-drama with Austin Zito and his board. They make up in the end.

Video: @CalvinMillar

Today Was Chill, Day 4 Today Was Chill, Day 4

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS