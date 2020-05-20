Today Was Chill, Day 6

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Here’s more Texas chill for you with some board-eating gutters, tree stump dancing, good nollie tres, and another mini drama with Austin Zito and his board. Chillers: Garrett Young, John Pankus, Trey Wade, Keagen Crawford, Ryan Thompson, Reese Barton, Dylan Jones, Nigel Hendricks, Brant Gomez, Nic Valero, Colton Dennes, Travis Lewin, Roddie Frederick, Daniel Rozenberg, Zac Switzer, Max Taylor, and Austin Zito.

