Today Was Chill, Day 7

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On the 7th day, the chillers didn’t rest. They chased the chill. Chillers: Ryan Thompson, Keagen Crawford, Rafael Moreno Jr, Trey Wade, Mike Bahr, Garrett Young, Max Jang, Daniel Epperson, and John Garcia.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!