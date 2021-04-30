Today Was Chill, Day 9

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Frontside chest slides, Jason Voorhees skates, towing in the homies, pebble fights, back tail shuvs, phone stand off, and leaps of faith. Day 9 is packed with chill. Chillers : Ryan Thompson, Tanner Quigg, Nico Marti, Max Taylor, Keagen Crawford, Mauricio Renteria, Luke Mendez, Marcus Guerrero, Max Jang, Lake Stiles, Luke Gatewood Video: @calvinmillar

