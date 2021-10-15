Tom Botwid Pro Truck For Film Trucks

Film Trucks has a new pro model for Tom Botwid, owner of Poetic Collective, Malmo resident and artist.
Check the edit of Tom skating and breaking down his art, process and what went into the truck.

