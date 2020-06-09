Tommy Sandoval | On The Other Side Trailer

Tommy Sandoval, On The Other Side, is a new mini documentary that explores Tommy’s career ups and downs with Zero Skateboards and Fallen Footwear, his intense work ethic to continually produce amazing video parts, and how his excessive party lifestyle finally led him down the path of realizing that he needed to get sober. Now, that he’s on the other side of his career and wild lifestyle, Tommy is putting his family and skating first and foremost.