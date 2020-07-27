Tony Hawk Breaks Down Skateboarding’s Legendary Spots

July 27, 2020 By

Tony Hawk, the legendary skateboarder, and Iain Borden, an architectural historian, are your guides in this deep dive into skateboarding history via the sport’s most iconic spots. From a giant pipe in the foothills of California’s San Gabriel Mountains to a 20-stair set at a high school in Orange County, these everyday locations have become a proving ground for skaters all over the world.

LTG
LTG

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS