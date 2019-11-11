Tony Hawk Canna Hemp X Interview

Legendary skateboarder, Tony Hawk sat down with us to discuss his new partnership with Canna Hemp X and their new Birdhouse Skateboards collab CBD balm coming to skateshops worldwide soon. And click here to see the Birdhouse team skate the Transworld Skateboarding park.

Video by James Buchmann.

