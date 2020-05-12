Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Are Back!

The original birdman Tony Hawk, and Vicarious Visions, teamed up to bring fans remastered versions of the first two badass games in the critically-acclaimed Tony Hawk franchise — Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. To provide players with breathtaking gameplay experiences, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will blend all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more that gamers remember from the 90s and 2000s with new, beautifully recreated levels. This faithful remaster will also include blockbuster songs from the original franchise. Dropping in on September 4, 2020, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will return remastered in one awesome package for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft, including the Xbox One X, and on PC through the Epic platform.