Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 New Skaters Announcement

With the launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on September 4, 2020, the legacy continues with some of the most preeminent pro skaters in the world today — Nyjah Huston, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk and Tyshawn Jones — joining the lineup of OGs in the remaster.