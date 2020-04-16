Top 10 Quarantine Clips

We’ve been loving the ingenuity and straight up insanity people have been creating at home while on lockdown. Here’re ten great clips you might have seen, or you might have missed. Hopefully it’ll get you inspired or at least help you pass the time until this is all over.

 



 

Sorry mum…🥺 @lisegrd_ 📽 #confinement @steveo 👊🏻 #crushquarantine

A post shared by ✨Aurelien✨ (@aureliengiraud) on

 



 

Layin low with house stunts😷 📹 @jakehayes #SkateAtHomeChallenge

A post shared by Murdy Dawg Ewing (@murdythedawg) on

 



 

#DASFLIPCHALLENGE #hometeam

A post shared by LucasPuig (@lucaspuig) on

 



 

I’m a rail skater now. Happy Easter everyone.

A post shared by Ryan Gallant (@visit_ryangallant) on

 



 

#skateathomechallenge Thanks for filming @destindern #skateinside @plusskateshop_orlando

A post shared by Kanaan Dern (@kanaandern) on

 



 

Thanks @philippklein for the inspiration ! #stayhome – @raveskateboards @nikesb @abs_grenoble #ravehack #playinside

A post shared by Bastian (@bastian_heel) on

 



 

Skated today ✔️ #quarantinestilltrick #skateboard #skateboarding #stayhome

A post shared by Matt Miller (@mattmillerskate) on

 



 

You shoulda seen the first couple try’s. I almost died.But then i realized it might be possible. It was scary 😂😂

A post shared by Kyle Leeper (@leeperskateschool) on

 



 

We’re all part of the same tribe. @nikesb @nike #playfortheworld #playinside

A post shared by Willis Kimbel (@wheelbarrow) on

