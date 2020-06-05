Torey Pudwill | Hallelujah | 2010

June 5, 2020 By

Torey Pudwill’s 2010 classic part from Transworld’s Hallelujah featuring tons of groundbreaking tech ledge tricks that still haven’t been replicated to this day.
And make sure to check out Torey’s favorite skater video here as well.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS