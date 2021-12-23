Traffic | Rainy Days in Sicily

December 23, 2021 By

The Traffic Skateboards team went to Italy and all they came back with was this edit. Upon arrival Catania was hit with a massive storm that flooded the streets, so skating was out of the question. With spirits low, the team persevered and took advantage of the few dry days they had. Special thanks to Mario at Playwood Distribution and Richard Hart at Push Periodical.

Filmed and Edited by Paul Young, who always does it right.

