Trainwreck In Bloom O.G. Edit

May 13, 2008

Trainwreck had the last part in Transworld‘s 2003 all-am epic In Bloom. This part is from the Hollywood premiere, edited to Three 6 Mafia. We weren’t able to get the rights, so the music was swapped out with Slayer. This one’s for you ‘Wreck! Gangsta, gangsta!

