Trap Skateboards | Zwanzigzwanzig

December 14, 2020 By

Trap Skateboards out of Germany pays homage to the crazy punk and street styles of the 80s, and rock a few Kraut Rock classics in this new full-length. The brand is curated by Richie Löffler, Michi von Fintel and Federico Gomes, and has a good cast of Euro and American rippers.

LTG
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS