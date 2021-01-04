Travel Corridor #1 Milan: Harry Lintell, Barney Page, Charlie Munro and Jacopo Carozzi

Vague’s new video, Travel Corridor #1 featuring Harry Lintell, Barney Page, Charlie Munro and Jacopo Carozzi with Justin Biddle coming through with the hype. You may have seen the photos by Reece Leung from the trip in the Vaga Milano article in Issue 18, which goes into some of the conspiracy theories regarding Milan’s iconic fashion and design style potentially being inspired by the Northern area of Widnes. Captured by Vague fave Quentin Guthrie.