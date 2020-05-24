Tristan Funkhouser | Substance VX1000 Raw Tapes

May 24, 2020 By

All of the footage Tristan and Thiessen filmed together during the Substance filming missions. Just the raw footage straight from the tapes. Filmed in Los Angeles, Barcelona, Kunming and Chongqing in 2015.

