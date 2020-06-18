Tristan Rennie | Aimless Episode 6

Tristan Rennie can frequently be seen ripping coping in backyard pools or found around the globe with the world’s top athletes in Olympic qualifier competitions. Lately, though, becoming a new father and settling down in Crestline, California has him switching gears. Dew Tour recently got to spend a day with Tristan as he invited us to his new home, introduces us to his newborn daughter Isla and girlfriend Mikayla, and even gets to sneak away from dad duties for a skate session with legend Steve Alba. Stay tuned for more Aimless episodes to come, on DewTour.com.