Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Skate video filmed during three months backpacking from Mexico to Costa Rica, crossing Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua. Entirely filmed, edited and animated on iPhone. Skaters : Sebastien Cao @sea_baass Theo Meas @tey0w

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!