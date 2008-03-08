“Turf’s Up!” = Fully Aired

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

All 30m04s of footy from Mike York, James Kelch, Jason Wakuzawa, Jason Wussler, Sammy Baptista & the Turf team. Big humongous ups to York , Bob K , and Mumble Magazine ! Be patient web lurkers: it’s a big ‘ol file. (345MB)

