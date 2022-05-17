Turning a Vacant Airport into a Real Life Video Game | Red Bull Terminal Takeover

Now boarding in New Orleans, where the Red Bull Skateboarding crew turned a vacant airport into a Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 video game level in real life. The airfield of dreams became a virtual reality as Jake Wooten and friends ripped across ticketing counters, baggage claims, open concourses, and an active tarmac in NoLa. Choose your skater and stack points, complete challenges, and find the hidden tapes at Red Bull Terminal Takeover!

