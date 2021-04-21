TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 22 | Are You Alright?
I think we’re ten days into Are You Alright? I think I remember Jon saying we should be filming everything for this trip so I kept the camera rolling. I’m cringing now seeing how ridiculous I am with the camera. Looking back all those guys were pretty damn cool with me, I mean I’m annoyed at myself, I would put the camera and bright light in their faces all the time. Thanks guys for not hating on me too bad for that:)
Tune into the next episode and see if we make it into Canada.
Jon Holland @jon_holland
Clint Peterson @clintscorner
Donny Barley @donnybarley
Pat Duffy @ pduffplanb
Danny Way @dannyway
Jake Brown @sk8borders
