TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 22 | Are You Alright?

I think we’re ten days into Are You Alright? I think I remember Jon saying we should be filming everything for this trip so I kept the camera rolling. I’m cringing now seeing how ridiculous I am with the camera. Looking back all those guys were pretty damn cool with me, I mean I’m annoyed at myself, I would put the camera and bright light in their faces all the time. Thanks guys for not hating on me too bad for that:)

Tune into the next episode and see if we make it into Canada.

Jon Holland @jon_holland

Clint Peterson @clintscorner

Donny Barley @donnybarley

Pat Duffy @ pduffplanb

Danny Way @dannyway

Jake Brown @sk8borders