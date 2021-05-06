TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 23 | Choppy Omega and Orcas Island

Popping in these tapes and watching some of this stuff made me laugh. Let this episode be a lesson on how not to act when you’re invited over to a group of skaters’ cabin for some food and beers. Well, “The Chop came through.”
I got second hand embarrassment just watching the footage, it’s amazing how annoying someone can be through a piece of DV tape. We got kicked out of the cabin and had a hard time finding another place to stay on the island, but that didn’t stop some of the RV occupants finding other ways to stay at peoples houses 🙂
We made the most of it.

 

