TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 24 | Are You Alright?

Not getting into Canada was such a bummer, plus a huge waste of time. I think we spent eight hours total dealing with all of the borders; theirs ours, etc…

I tried to get some sneaky camera footy, but the border agent was onto the camera I think ’cause it turns off after ten minutes of their dog trampling our camera bags. We left there and went to Orcas Island. Watching the guys fly around the park, especially Danny, and then seeing how the kids acted when they saw all these pros there was pretty special. I had never met Danny before, not until this trip, so it was crazy I got to film him and be on a trip like this with him and Pat together.

My younger self kept imagining them in Questionable together. All we were missing was Colin 🙂 The next few episodes, the slams get heavy. Stay tuned.