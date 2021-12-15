TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 26 | Are You Alright?

December 15, 2021 By

Hailey, Idaho is the last park we skated on this amazing journey through the Pacific Northwest. Not too sure how Duffy does it, but he gives every single day 110-percent. Danny and Pat close out the trip skating one of the biggest skateparks I’d ever seen. Being around these guys was so cool and such a great experience!

danger TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 25 | Are You Alright?
GiftGuide_110821_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS