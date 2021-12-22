TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 27

Back from the road and straight to the loading dock gap I found near my house in L.A.

I think I dragged skaters here at least once a week, Pat Duffy has such a determination slamming over and over again, he rarely gives up. It was clear after the road trip that I wanted to skate with Pat as much as possible. That quick clip of Tim Tim shows where my mind was, I knew I wanted to get him in a TWS video at some point. Seu was such a huge part of my daily life, and he introduced me to so many skaters, thank you Seu!

That last clip with Haslam was so before it’s time, damn he’s good!