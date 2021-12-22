TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 27

December 22, 2021 By

Back from the road and straight to the loading dock gap I found near my house in L.A.
I think I dragged skaters here at least once a week, Pat Duffy has such a determination slamming over and over again, he rarely gives up. It was clear after the road trip that I wanted to skate with Pat as much as possible. That quick clip of Tim Tim shows where my mind was, I knew I wanted to get him in a TWS video at some point. Seu was such a huge part of my daily life, and he introduced me to so many skaters, thank you Seu!
That last clip with Haslam was so before it’s time, damn he’s good!

pat duffy TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 26 | Are You Alright?
Supplement_10.12.21_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS