TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 28

I slept, ate, and I filmed. If I wasn’t shooting I would physically get into my truck and look for skatespots all day, or after we were done trying to film a trick, I would drag the skater (usually not by choice) with me looking for spots in that area. I bounced around from session to session, Kris Markovich one night to D.Gar another day—I was always on the hunt to film a trick. I felt like I needed to constantly keep filming so I could get better and better, also so the skaters could see how serious I was with filming.—Jason Hernandez