TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 29

I start each video the same way, I pick 2-5 DV tapes (in order) from my Transworld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.

I remember filming at the Break handball court spot (grass into bump, bump over grass gap). I always thought I needed to “be different.” I knew I could wait for the skaters to land into the bump then follow them, but I didn’t think I would have enough speed. So I figured I could ride through the grass when they Ollied in. It was sketchy. I would think every time, “Is this the one I get caught on the cement edge that meets the grass?” Lighting up spots was the norm for this era. I would do it as much as possible, I think we’ll see a lot of night footage in these next Vault edits. Three words that I do not think Pat Duffy uses: “I give up.”