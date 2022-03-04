TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 32

I start each video the same way, I pick 2-5 DV tapes (in order) from my Transworld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.

Making a video part with a skater was a lifestyle for me. I adapted to their schedule, their needs, and tricks. We worked hard to get all the footage for editing time, then we got to celebrate at the premier. These tapes show how much I was on the run, the guys in TWS videos got my 100-percent attention, IF they weren’t skating then I’d go skate with anyone willing to let me use their footage in the TWS montage. I never had an issue with finding people to shoot with, plus with Seu’s connections we would be shooting all day and night. At the end of this episode Stefan finally gets his trick, Duffy was stoked and I was pretty certain we just got his last trick for his part.

Featuring Stefan Janoski, Chris Haslam, Pat Duffy, Danny Garcia, Tony Manfre, Tony Silva, Kyle Leeper, Daniel Shimizu, Seu Trinh.