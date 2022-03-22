TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 33

I start each video the same way, I pick 2-5 DV tapes (in order) from my Transworld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.

More memories, more times feeling like why doesn’t the world understand, “WE ARE FILMING A SKATE VIDEO, get out of the way.” The older me is cringing listening and watching. Spending most days in Los Angeles, Sacramento, or San Diego going anywhere the guys wanna skate. Filming Omar Salazar was fun and really tiring. He had so much energy, and doubted himself a lot wondering if he should do the trick again because it was sketchy OR it was just super fun and he wanted to feel it all over again. As a filmer we love to hear that, “Do you want to film one more?” I would always think, yes, please let’s get another. Maybe I’ll film it better next time?

Featuring Pat Duffy, Stefan Janoski, Kyle Leeper, Daniel Shimizu, Omar Salazar, Seu Trinh, Thomas Bonilla, Joey Brezinski, Cairo Foster, Alex Olson, Gareth Stehr, Leo Romero, Jack Curtin, Gailea Momolu