TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 34 | Stefan Janoski, Pat Duffy, Omar Salazar, Van Wastell

I start each video the same way, I pick 2-5 DV tapes (in order) from my Transworld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.

The makeshift bump to ledge in SF was such a good night. I would carry around one sheet of 4 x 8 plywood that I cut in half length and width. I put a piano hinge on both pieces so it could fold up into my truck, but it was still a full sheet. I’d use it for landings or making a curb ramp for me when I was filming. This night it was a jump ramp. I remember back then this was such a “NO NO,” making a bump out of something you brought / didn’t find; that wasn’t a good look. But if the skaters didn’t care I didn’t either, clips were clips. The spot looked rad and so did Pat, Stefan and Omar. Stanford sessions hardly ever worked out. Stefan got a clip with Liam in tow, Stefan brought Liam everywhere, he was such a good little dog. Filming that bluntslide shove-it of Van on the Walnut Creek rail was epic, very before his time. Even going through this tape and seeing him do the boardslide fakie then quick revert—SO COOL! His style and attitude will always be etched in my mind. I remember one night in Miami we were out skating around (no filming) and he told me, “You got a good push.” It made me so happy to hear that, I never forgot it. Thank you Van, we miss you.

Featuring:

Pat Duffy @pduffplanb

Stefan Janoski @stefanjanoski

Omar Salazar @omarsalazar

Van Wastell @vanwastell

Mike Anderson @mikeanderson