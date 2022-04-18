TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 35 Bastien Salabanzi and Benny Fairfax

I start each video the same way, I pick two to five DV tapes (in order) from my Transworld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.

I didn’t know I shot a second angel of Stefan’s switch Ollie over the handicap ramp in SF.

Sometimes I’ll look ahead in my log book to make sure I didn’t set up a second angel, but back then, a second angel was kind of rare. I had a VX2000 for long lens and VX1000 for fisheye. Typically my VX tapes will have more footage on them because the tapes lasted longer. Meaning I shot less (tried to) fisheye so I physically logged more VX2 tapes because I made an honest effort to shoot more long lens.

This was my first time skating with Bastien, what a treat to see how he goes about skating. He’s so confident. I can also hear Oliver Barton’s voice, Ahhh what a great guy, just hearing his voice makes me happy. Then there is the triple set, HOLY SHIT! I had never met Benny Fairfax until this day, I think Clint asked if I wanted to film him try to nollie heel the Venice triple set… DUH! I think Benny had just gotten to the States this day or the day before he did it. It’s so strange the feeling I get from watching really good tricks. As a skater/cameraman it’s almost like you did the trick.

It takes me back to that moment in time and I can think of what we did after Benny made it (got a beer) and how good I felt. I can’t imagine how good Benny felt.

Featuring:

Pat Duffy @pduffplanb

Omar Salazar @omarsalazar

Stefan Janoski @stefanjanoski

Daniel Shimizu @dshimizu

Clint Peterson @clintscorner

Steve Nesser @nesserfamila

Benny Fairfax @fairtax

Gailea Momolu @gaileam

Bastien Salabanzi @bastiensalabanzi