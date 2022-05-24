TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 37 | Miami with Dan Murphy, Janoski, Angelides

I start each video the same way, I pick two to five DV tapes (in order) from my TransWorld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.

Ahhh Miami, I loved this trip! They guys skated during the day or night. I think this was the first time I brought lights on a trip. I bought an old suitcase at Goodwill, got some foam, cut out the space for the lights and boom, I saved a few hundred dollars on a light case. I checked them in at the airport and lit up spots almost every night. They paid themselves off in a few nights. Can’t wait to see what clips pop up on the next DV tape.

Featuring: Dan Murphy, Stefan Janoski, Kyle Leeper, Jack Curtin, Danilo Rosario, Jose Rojo, John Newport, Van Wastell, Richard Angelides, and Sean Payne.