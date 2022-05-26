TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 38 | Miami with Stefan, Leeper, Curtin, Angelides

I start each video the same way, I pick two to five DV tapes (in order) from my TransWorld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.

This episode makes me stoked. I have so much footage that never would have seen the light of day. Since the times have changed and people will watch just about anything, all this fun footage can be seen now. Near the end of this episode the rest of the crew had left the two-week trip. But we were having such a good time in Miami we stayed. Leaving Stefan, Kyle, Richard, Omar, and myself, oh and Tim O’Connor flew out and met up. It’s about to get even more fun 🙂

Featuring Richard Angelides, Stefan Janoski, Kyle Leeper, Jack Curtin, Tim O’Connor